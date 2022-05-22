CBS News App
Plant walls: Interior décor that's alive
"Green walls" of mounted living plants bring nature indoors. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Stacy Coleman, owner of Plant Wall Design, the New York-based company that builds and maintains living walls for homes and offices.
