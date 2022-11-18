Recipe: Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board

Cookbook author Laurie Wolf is the culinary force behind the cannabis company Laurie + MaryJane, of Portland, Ore. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for the Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board.

[You can find her instructions on making Canna-Butter here.]

She writes:

"The moment I heard about the butter board, I knew that a canna-butter board would be part of my Thanksgiving menu this year. For those of you not familiar, softened butter, along with the addition of canna-butter in this case, is spread on a cheese or charcuterie board topped with herbs, spices, nuts, or just about anything your heart desires.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase your finest canna-butter. The toppings are completely your call, and there are so many options. It's all very exciting, at least for me!

My canna-butter is lightly infused, so I can enjoy a decent amount of the butter board without overdoing it. Use the best butter you can afford – and the best cannabis!"

Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board. Bruce Wolf/Laurie + MaryJane

Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board

By Laurie Wolf

Serves 8; 2 tablespoons butter plus toppings per serving, 7.5 mg THC per serving

Ingredients:

14 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons Canna-Butter, softened

Coarse salt

Himalayan salt

Crushed red pepper

Peppadew peppers, thinly sliced

Pecans

Honey

Radishes, thinly sliced

Parmesan, shredded works best

Capers

Basil, torn

Assorted bread slices, crackers

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, combine the butters until fully incorporated. Spread the butter on a flat plate or board. Try to keep the butter relatively level so that potency remains the same throughout. Once the butter is spread you can begin to add the toppings. The variety is up to you, as are the amounts of each ingredient. Serve at room temperature with your bread or crackers of choice.



