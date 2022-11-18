Recipe: Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board
Cookbook author Laurie Wolf is the culinary force behind the cannabis company Laurie + MaryJane, of Portland, Ore. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for the Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board.
[You can find her instructions on making Canna-Butter here.]
She writes:
"The moment I heard about the butter board, I knew that a canna-butter board would be part of my Thanksgiving menu this year. For those of you not familiar, softened butter, along with the addition of canna-butter in this case, is spread on a cheese or charcuterie board topped with herbs, spices, nuts, or just about anything your heart desires.
"This is a great opportunity to showcase your finest canna-butter. The toppings are completely your call, and there are so many options. It's all very exciting, at least for me!
My canna-butter is lightly infused, so I can enjoy a decent amount of the butter board without overdoing it. Use the best butter you can afford – and the best cannabis!"
Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board
By Laurie Wolf
Serves 8; 2 tablespoons butter plus toppings per serving, 7.5 mg THC per serving
Ingredients:
14 tablespoons butter, softened
2 tablespoons Canna-Butter, softened
Coarse salt
Himalayan salt
Crushed red pepper
Peppadew peppers, thinly sliced
Pecans
Honey
Radishes, thinly sliced
Parmesan, shredded works best
Capers
Basil, torn
Assorted bread slices, crackers
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, combine the butters until fully incorporated. Spread the butter on a flat plate or board. Try to keep the butter relatively level so that potency remains the same throughout.
- Once the butter is spread you can begin to add the toppings. The variety is up to you, as are the amounts of each ingredient.
- Serve at room temperature with your bread or crackers of choice.
For more info:
- "Cooking with Cannabis: Delicious Recipes for Edibles and Everyday Favorites" by Laurie Wolf (Crestline Books), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Indiebound
- Laurie + MaryJane, Portland, Ore.
Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2022 Food Issue Recipe Index for more menu suggestions, from all of the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program.
