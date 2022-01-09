Live

Watch CBSN Live

Milepost: Goodbye to the Blackberry

This week marked the end of an era, when Blackberry – whose mobile devices once served up to 85 million subscribers worldwide – pulled the plug on its phones, shutting down service for good. Jane Pauley reports.
