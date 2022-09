Wynonna Judd: "A new chapter begins" Performing as The Judds, mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna were one of the most successful country music duos in history. In her first interview since the death last spring of her mother, Wynonna Judd talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about using music to keep grief at bay; and about her determination to forge ahead on a tour announced only weeks before her mom died. [If you are in crisis, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.]