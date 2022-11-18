Recipe: Canna-Butter

Cookbook author Laurie Wolf is the culinary force behind the cannabis company Laurie + MaryJane, of Portland, Ore. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Canna-Butter.

She writes:

"Cannabis has been part of my life for a lot of years. When I was young, I used cannabis recreationally, most times simply enjoying laughing, listening to music and my favorite, eating. Just about any food tasted good. I liked to eat the whole container of the no-longer-around 'Cool and Creamy Pudding.'

"These days, now old-ish, cannabis helps with aches and pains, my mood, my sleep, and most importantly, manages my seizure disorder. And lots of laughing, sadly, at my own jokes! I'm still a fan.

"Before you begin to make canna- butter, you will want to decarboxylate your cannabis. The de-carbing process is what turns the non-psycho-active compound THC-A into the psychoactive cannabinoid THC. If you can buy cannabis in a reputable dispensary, you will have test results for potency as well as the terpenes in the strain. Unless you grow your own, buy legally from the farms you like at your go-to dispensary. It's hard to be a cannabis farmer."

The steps to making cannabutter:

Follow the directions and you will make the best butter your weed will allow. The truth is, however, the butter is just as good as the weed you make it with. Some people like to make a mild butter and use it to spread on their toast in the morning or add a teaspoon or two to a baked potato. If you go that potato route, be sure to add some bacon bits and chopped scallion. But seriously, the stronger the weed, the stronger the butter, so plan accordingly. Best to start with a tiny bit. I have a 7-day plan for finding your personal dose. So there's never … I can't say never, but very rarely does someone have an issue with our plan. Low and slow. Like cooking a brisket or pork shoulder.

Decarboxylation:

Preheat the oven to 240°F. Break up the cannabis flowers and buds into small pieces. Put the cannabis in one layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake the cannabis for 40 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes so that it bakes evenly. Remove the baking sheet and allow the cannabis to cool. It will be crumbly. In a food processor, pulse the cannabis until it is coarsely ground (you don't want a superfine powder). Store it in an airtight container and use as needed to make extractions.

Laurie + MaryJane

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, bring a quart of water to a boil on the stove. You can vary the amounts, just be sure that the marijuana is always floating about 1½-2 inches from the bottom of the pan. When the water is boiling, place the butter in the pan and allow it to melt completely. My recipe uses 4 sticks of butter to every ounce of marijuana, so if you're using a half-ounce of weed that's 2 sticks of butter.

Laurie + MaryJane

Step 2

Once the butter has melted, add the marijuana. Once the weed is added the heat should be turned down, very low, to barely a simmer. I usually let the weed cook for around 3 hours. You can tell it's done when the top of the mix turns from really watery to glossy and thick.

Laurie + MaryJane

Step 3

While the canna-butter is cooking, set up the bowl to hold the finished product. I like to use a heatproof bowl, and some people use a plastic food container. Place a double layer of cheesecloth over the top, and secure it with elastic, string or tape. Strain the marijuana butter over the bowl, carefully trying not to spill. When the saucepan is empty carefully undo the twine, pick up the cheesecloth from all four sides and squeeze out all of the remaining butter.

Step 4

Allow the canna-butter to cool for about an hour. Place in the fridge until the butter has risen to the top layer and is solid. The THC and other properties have attached to the butter, and you are just about there.

Laurie + MaryJane

Step 5

Run a knife around the edge and lift the butter off. Place upside down on your work surface and scrape off any of the cooking water. Your canna-butter is ready to roll. Enjoy!



For more info:

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2022 Food Issue Recipe Index for more menu suggestions, from all of the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program.