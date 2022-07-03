Sherri Chessen on her 1962 abortion, end of Roe Years before Roe v. Wade protected a woman's right to choose, an Arizona mother of four faced giving birth to a child with a congenital disorder after having taken thalidomide. With abortion unavailable to her, Sherri Chessen traveled to Sweden for the procedure, her every move followed by a breathless media. Now 89, Chessen talks with CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett about her choice (which she said "any mother would do to save her own child from suffering"), and her belief that the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe is awakening "a great dose of anger" among women.