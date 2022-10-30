Media critic on threat to democracy: Press is "asleep at the switch" More than 300 Republican candidates for state and national office have been identified by CBS News as "election deniers" for having stated their refusal to accept the 2020 presidential results as legitimate. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with professor Michael Berkman, media critic Margaret Sullivan, and conservative think tank president Reihan Salam about what is driving voters (or feeding their cynicism), and how the outcome of this year's midterms could impact our right to vote.