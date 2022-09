Here Comes the Sun: Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams and fast friends In honor of Gold Star Mother’s and Family's Day, we remember Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, who sat down with David Martin to discuss his service to his country. Also, Lesley Stahl visits a not-for-profit farm in New Jersey for abused and neglected animals. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”