"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/6 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel examines the American response to Putin's war against Ukraine. Plus: Lee Cowan talks with Dolly Parton and James Patterson about their literary collaboration; Kelefa Sanneh interviews actor Samuel L. Jackson; David Pogue examines the war's social media battlefield; Martha Teichner explores lessons to be learned from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic; Alina Cho talks with the head of Pfizer, Dr. Albert Bourla; and Conor Knighton looks at how garbage has been transformed by Nature into a beautiful treasure: sea glass.