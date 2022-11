"Almost Famous" finds a home on Broadway Writer-director Cameron Crowe's Oscar-winning autobiographical film, about a teenage rock journalist in the 1970s, is now a musical. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about dramatizing the personal, even painful, truth in "Almost Famous," and about how the spirit of his mother (memorably played in the film by Frances McDormand) is present at New York's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, eight shows a week.