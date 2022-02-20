Live

Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/20

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at free speech and censorship in America. Also: Pauley sits down with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, starring in the COVID-delayed Broadway revival of "Plaza Suite"; Lee Cowan talks with broadcasting mogul Byron Allen; Tracy Smith interviews Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, who founded the pop rock group Tears for Fears; Rita Braver looks back at the fanciful art of Joseph Yoakum; and Mo Rocca explores the failed presidency of Franklin Pierce.
