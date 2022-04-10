Russia's massacres in Ukraine, and prosecuting war crimes Investigators have already begun compiling masses of evidence of war crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Ambassador Beth Van Schaack, and with Richard Goldstone (chief prosecutor for the international tribunal that convicted Serbian leaders for ethnic cleansing in Bosnia in the 1990s), about the pursuit of justice, and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin himself might face indictment and arrest for war crimes.