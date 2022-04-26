Watch CBS News

Here Comes The Sun: First sister Valerie Biden Owens and a Black culinary exhibit

Valerie Biden Owens sits down with Norah O’Donnell to discuss how she has supported her big brother, Joe, over the years. We also take you to a new exhibit called “African/American: Making the Nation's Table,” located in the Museum of Food and Drink in New York City, where we learn how Black culture shaped American cuisine. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
