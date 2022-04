California teen who vanished three years ago found alive in Utah

Accident or murder? Wife of Pittsburgh dentist dies from fatal gunshot

2 killed, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party, police say

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting that injured 14

Global COVID relief "critical" to U.S. national security, Coons says

Suing over climate change: Taking fossil fuel companies to court

Righting wrongs: How Joyce Watkins was exonerated in court

Ukraine remains defiant as key port city of Mariupol teeters on the brink

It happened this past week: our "Sunday Morning" cameraman Efrain Robles became a United States citizen. Jane Pauley reports.

"Sunday Morning" cameraman Efrain Robles, U.S. citizen It happened this past week: our "Sunday Morning" cameraman Efrain Robles became a United States citizen. Jane Pauley reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On