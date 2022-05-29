Watch CBS News

What can Australia teach us about mass shootings?

In 1996, just 12 days after 35 people were killed in a mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, the government of Australia enacted strict gun control legislation, including a ban on the sale and import of all automatic and semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, and a gun buyback program. Since then, there have been only one mass shooting in Australia, and gun homicides decreased nearly 60 percent. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Australian politicians, and with a victim and gunowner, about the sweeping changes. (A previous version of this story was broadcast on March 13, 2016.)
