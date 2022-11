Why the predicted "red wave" fizzled Right-wing media and Republican politicians predicted a "red wave," even a "red tsunami," in this year's midterm elections, but it failed to materialize, as Democrats successfully defended their hold on the Senate, and (as ballots continue to be counted) are keeping the House in play. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the factors that experts say contributed to the Republicans' weak showing: election denialism, and Donald Trump.