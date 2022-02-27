Watch CBS News

"Black, White, and The Grey": A Savannah restaurant and race

Built in what was once a segregated bus terminal in Savannah, Ga., The Grey is a destination restaurant that defies preconceived notions about Southern cooking. It also offers its partners, restaurateur and entrepreneur Johno Morisano and James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey, a setting for conversations about race, which grew into a book: "Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant." They sat down with correspondent Martha Teichner to discuss their quietly provocative endeavors.
