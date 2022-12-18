Hallmark Movies: Must-see holiday TV The dozens of holiday movies broadcast on the Hallmark Channel this time of year, celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, have made Hallmark the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network in primetime during the holiday season among women 18 and older. What are the qualities of a Hallmark movie that create such a devoted following? Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with actress Lacey Chabert (the Queen of the Hallmark Movie"), Wes Brown (known to fans as one of the "Hunks of Hallmark"), and Holly Robinson Peete (star of the channel's first Kwanzaa movie, "Holiday Heritage").