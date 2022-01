Oysters: The pearls of Cape Cod In the chill of winter, when most tourists have migrated, you'll find professional and amateur shellfishers alike uncovering oysters from the waters of Cape Cod Bay. Correspondent Seth Doane returns home to Massachusetts, where his father, Paul, an 11th-generation Cape Codder, harvests oysters by the bucket in the town of Wellfleet, to be shared with friends and family during the holiday season.