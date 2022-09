The enduring popularity of "Tuesdays with Morrie" After sportswriter Mitch Albom reconnected with retired university professor Morrie Schwartz, who was dying of ALS (a.k.a. Lou Gehrig's Disease), their weekly conversations became the basis of Albom's bestselling "Tuesdays with Morrie." Twenty-five years after the book's publication, "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Albom about how its examination of impending death turned his life inside-out.