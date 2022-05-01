"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/1 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mo Rocca interviews married broadcasters Maury Povich and Connie Chung. Plus: David Martin reports on the Switchblade drone being deployed in Ukraine against Russian forces; Tracy Smith talks with tennis star Naomi Osaka; Lee Cowan profiles singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert; Alina Cho attends a fashion show by designer Thom Browne; Seth Doane looks at dissent within the Russian Orthodox Church over its support of Putin's invasion of Ukraine; Martha Teichner joins A.J. Jacobs in trying to solve the puzzling attraction of puzzles; and Luke Burbank talks with comic book aficionado Douglas Wolk, whose new book, "All of the Marvels," explores the Marvel Universe.