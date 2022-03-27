Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/27

Host: Jane Pauley. David Martin looks back at the Kremlin's earlier quagmire in Afghanistan and how it relates to Ukraine, while Christina Ruffini visits the studios of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Plus: Seth Doane talks to a Russian oligarch critical of sanctions; Tracy Smith delves into the making of "The Godfather"; David Pogue examines one of Hollywood's most innovative directors, Buster Keaton; Lee Cowan reports on the controversy of trans athletes in sports; Kristine Johnson attends a museum exhibition curated by security guards; David Edelstein offers his Oscars predictions; and Faith Salie visits a sparkling exhibit of gems at the American Museum of Natural History.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.