"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/27 Host: Jane Pauley. David Martin looks back at the Kremlin's earlier quagmire in Afghanistan and how it relates to Ukraine, while Christina Ruffini visits the studios of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Plus: Seth Doane talks to a Russian oligarch critical of sanctions; Tracy Smith delves into the making of "The Godfather"; David Pogue examines one of Hollywood's most innovative directors, Buster Keaton; Lee Cowan reports on the controversy of trans athletes in sports; Kristine Johnson attends a museum exhibition curated by security guards; David Edelstein offers his Oscars predictions; and Faith Salie visits a sparkling exhibit of gems at the American Museum of Natural History.