Judy Chicago, founding mother of feminist art She's been an artistic chameleon for more than six decades. Now, at 82, Judy Chicago is being celebrated with her first career retrospective, at San Francisco's de Young Museum. Correspondent Martha Teichner talked with Chicago about how she gave up being like "one of the boys" in a male-dominated art world, to forge her own identity; her landmark piece, "The Dinner Party"; and the subsequent work that has defined her as an artist of unusual breadth.