The story of "Amazing Grace" On January 1, 1773, in Olney, England, The Rev. John Newton, a slave trader-turned-abolitionist, gave a sermon about personal redemption. Half a century later his words were paired with music, and would become one of the best-known hymns in the world, "Amazing Grace." Correspondent Ramy Inocencio talks with music journalist Steve Turner about the song's history, and with folk singer Judy Collins, whose 1970 performance marked a rebirth of the beloved spiritual.