"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/10 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at a possible contributor to high inflation – corporate greed. Plus: Lesley Stahl talks with writer Ken Auletta about his new book "Hollywood Ending" about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein; Lee Cowan interviews "Where the Crawdads Sing" author Delia Owens and Reese Witherspoon, producer of the new movie version; Erin Moriarty interviews former felon, poet and playwright Dwayne Betts; Seth Doane explores the American Academy in Rome; Rita Braver takes in an exhibit of art representing the African diaspora; and Luke Burbank visits the Hollywood Bowl, celebrating 100 years of music.