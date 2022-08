Personal best: Saving the ref's life Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a "widow maker," which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it's like to save someone's life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.