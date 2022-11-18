Watch CBS News
Thanksgiving menu suggestions from New York Times Cooking

/ CBS News

nyt-cooking-cbs-logo-1280.jpg
New York Times Cooking

Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from the writers and editors of New York Times Cooking, specially selected for "Sunday Morning" viewers. 

For more delicious Thanksgiving recipes (everything from A for Appetizer, to V for Vegan), head to New York Times Cooking's special Thanksgiving section

And don't miss "Sunday Morning"'s annual holiday "Food Issue" broadcast Sunday, November 20!

butternut-soup-1920.jpg
Butternut Squash Soup. Bobbi Lin for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews.

Soups

kim-turkey-1920.jpg
Dry-Brined Turkey. Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times

Entrees

brussel-sprouts-1920.jpg
Tangy Brussels Sprouts. Christopher Testani for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne.

Sides and Small Plates

vegetarian-gravy-1920.jpg
Vegan Mushroom Make-Ahead Gravy. Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times

Sauces and Gravies

oatmeal-cranberry-whoopie-pies-1920.jpg
Oatmeal and Cranberry Whoopie Pies. Ryan Liebe for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne.

Desserts and Snacks

First published on November 18, 2022 / 1:56 PM

