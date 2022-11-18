Thanksgiving menu suggestions from New York Times Cooking
Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from the writers and editors of New York Times Cooking, specially selected for "Sunday Morning" viewers.
For more delicious Thanksgiving recipes (everything from A for Appetizer, to V for Vegan), head to New York Times Cooking's special Thanksgiving section.
And don't miss "Sunday Morning"'s annual holiday "Food Issue" broadcast Sunday, November 20!
Soups
- Butternut Squash Soup (from Yewande Komolafe)
Entrees
- Dry-Brined Turkey (from Kim Severson)
- Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington (from Alexa Weibel)
Sides and Small Plates
- Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes (from Genevieve Ko)
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Honey, Almonds and Chile (from Alexa Weibel)
- Shrimp Cocktail (from Eric Kim)
- Thanksgiving Stuffing (from Eric Kim)
Sauces and Gravies
- Turkey Gravy (from Sam Sifton)
- Vegan Mushroom Make-Ahead Gravy (from Melissa Clark)
Desserts and Snacks
- Mini Oatmeal-Cranberry Whoopie Pies (from Melissa Clark)
- Pecan Sandie Pie (from Genevieve Ko)
- Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake (from Genevieve Ko)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.