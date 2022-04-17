"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/17 Host: Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty talks with Joyce Watkins, who was exonerated 34 years after being wrongly convicted of murder. Plus: David Martin looks at U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine; Tracy Smith talks with Billy Crystal, starring in the Broadway musical, "Mr. Saturday Night"; Ben Tracy examines lawsuits being filed against fossil fuel companies over climate change; David Pogue explores the mystery of a dumpster filled with artwork estimated to be worth millions; Dr. Jon LaPook interviews author Delia Ephron; Ed O'Keefe gets a tour of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Washington, D.C. Temple; and Seth Doane visits an Italian family that has been forging bells for 27 generations.