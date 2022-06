How NYC doctors worked on the frontlines of COVID The staff at an elite ICU in New York City had seen many emergencies, but nothing close to the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. CBS News' Lesley Stahl sits down with doctors from New York-Presbyterian/Weill-Cornell Hospital, and with journalist Marie Brenner, author of "The Desperate Hours," to pull back the curtain on the inner lives, struggles and triumphs of doctors who were living in what felt like a war zone.