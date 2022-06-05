Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 6/5

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mark Phillips reports on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities. Plus: Robert Costa interviews Liz Cheney about the Select Committee's investigation of the January 6 insurrection; actor Jeff Bridges talks with Ben Mankiewicz about surviving cancer and COVID; Rita Braver talks with "A Strange Loop" writer-composer Michael R. Jackson; David Martin examines how advanced weapons are being deployed by Ukrainian forces against Russia; Robert Krulwich presents a video essay on the ocean's role in climate change; David Pogue finds out why McDonald's soft-serve ice cream machine are too often down; and Kris Van Cleave checks out the Savannah Bananas, a baseball team unlike any other.
