Sound artist Nikki Lindt on recording a hidden universe Nikki Lindt employs microphones and a deep-rooted curiosity to record sounds in environments usually unseen – underground, inside trees and beneath water – in order to capture their mystery and sonic power. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with Lindt about her fascination with finding subterranean resonance, and participates in a "Sound Walk" at Brooklyn's Prospect Park, where Lindt's recordings are featured.