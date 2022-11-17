From 2010: Wes Moore, and "The Other Wes Moore" In November 2022 Baltimore native Wes Moore, a Rhodes scholar, Army officer and White House Fellow, became the first Black to be elected Governor of Maryland. But his life story, as told in his bestselling 2010 book "The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates," could not have been more different from that of another Baltimore man, also named Wes Moore, whose fate was to be imprisoned for life for murder. Correspondent Russ Mitchell talks with both Wes Moores in this "CBS Sunday Morning" report that originally aired May 2, 2010.