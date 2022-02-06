Lefties have rights, too! Even though an estimated ten percent of the world's population is left-handed, scientists have not definitely figured out why. Southpaw correspondent Rita Braver talks with some famous lefties (including former President Bill Clinton, and World Series winning pitcher Sean Doolittle) about functioning in a world dominated by the right-handed; and with researchers who think differences in brain structure between those who are left-handed and right-handed may have implications in the treatment of disease.