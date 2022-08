A small town dreams big, with very big things Conor Knighton visits Casey, Illinois, home to the World's Largest Rocking Chair, World's Largest Golf Tee, World's Largest Pitchfork, and World's Largest Wind Chime, among many other over-sized objects. It's a collection that has helped the tiny town halfway between St. Louis and Indianapolis loom large on the map of world records. (This story was originally broadcast August 20, 2017.)