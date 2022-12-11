"Pelosi in the House": Behind closed doors A new HBO documentary by filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, "Pelosi in the House," traces the pioneering career of her mother, Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House. Alexandra talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about her not-quite-authorized film that observes her mother's public and private worlds, up to the insurrectionists' violent attack on Congress on January 6, 2021. She also talks about her father, Paul; his recovery from a brutal assault by an intruder in her parents' San Francisco home; and how Paul feels about his wife's career.