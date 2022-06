Liz Cheney on Jan. 6 insurrection and the "ongoing threat" Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and its attempt to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, talks with CBS News' Robert Costa about what the upcoming hearings will reveal to the American people about the threat to democracy. She also says there is a GOP "cult of personality" around Trump, presenting a moral test that the Republican Party is "failing."