"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/25

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue reports the good news headlines you may have missed in 2022. Also: Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo gives Tracy Smith a tour of her new home; Ramy Inocencio looks at the history of the song "Amazing Grace"; Luke Burbank meets a young artist whose medium is Rubik's Cubes; Conor Knighton reflects on a childhood recorded on home video; Seth Doane meets bakery workers who make an Italian treat behind prison walls; Faith Salie looks at three very unusual Christmas trees; and Andrea Bocelli and his children, Matteo and Virginia, join the Young People's Chorus of New York City in performing two holiday songs.
