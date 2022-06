"Meet the Fossils": Ancient life that powers our world When we burn fossil fuels to power our homes and cars, we're burning the remains of ancient life – plants and animals that were transformed over millions of years into coal or oil. And we are using up that resource at a rapid rate. Writer and narrator Robert Krulwich explains how in this "CBS Sunday Morning" video essay, based on the work of Aatish Bhatia. Animation directed and designed by Nate Milton. Music by Buck St. Thomas.