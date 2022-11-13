Recovering service members lost in an Alaskan glacier For the past decade a multi-disciplinary team based at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage has been engaged in what is perhaps the longest-running recovery effort in the history of the U.S. Air Force: locating 52 servicemen lost when their C-124 Globemaster crashed on a glacier in Alaska, their remains and personal effects hidden in the ice since 1952. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with relatives who hope summer periods of melting ice will reveal secrets long buried.