Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos perform "999" Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos (Waddy Wachtel on guitar, Ivan Neville on keyboards, and Steve Jordan on drums) perform "999," from Richards' 1992 solo album, "Main Offender," as part of the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at New York's Beacon Theatre, March 10, 2022. Don't miss Anthony Mason's interview with Keith Richards on "CBS Sunday Morning" March 13!