"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/9

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty looks at the influence of the consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Plus: Jane Pauley interviews Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, starring in "Ticket to Paradise"; Tracy Smith sits down with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, star of "Black Adam"; Kelefa Sanneh talks with John David Washington, making his Broadway debut in a revival of "The Piano Lesson"; Conor Knighton profiles bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings; Martha Teichner visits chef Erin French at her Maine restaurant, The Lost Kitchen; and David Pogue checks out the newly-renovated David Geffen Hall at New York's Lincoln Center.
