"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/17

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ben Tracy talks with former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, subject of a new documentary. Plus: Serena Altschul profiles celebrated abstract artist Sean Scully; Dr. Jon LaPook looks at the effects of "long COVID"; Ben Mankiewicz explores a new docuseries about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward; Kelefa Sanneh interviews the new wave group The B-52s; David Martin sits down with Medal of Honor recipient and poet Major John Duffy; Jane Pauley interviews bestselling author of books for young people Jason Reynolds; and Liz Palmer visits a café in Tokyo where customers are on deadline.
