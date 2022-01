"The Power of the Dog" star Kirsten Dunst Kirsten Dunst, who has starred in such films as "Interview with the Vampire," "Melancholia" and "Spider-Man," is getting Oscar buzz for her poignant acting in Jane Campion's period drama, "The Power of the Dog." She talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about seeking treatment for depression; starring opposite her real-life partner Jesse Plemons; and a trick she learned for how to play drunk.