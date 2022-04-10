Woody Guthrie, a musical biographer of America When he died in 1967 at just 55, Woody Guthrie left behind more than 3,000 songs, whose plain words and simple melodies continue to tell the story of a nation. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back at the life of the folk artist who sang of America's destitute and dispossessed, of miners, sharecroppers and factory workers, and of farmers whose soil had turned to dust – in short, about Americans' perseverance and possibility. His music is now captured in a New York City exhibit at the Morgan Library & Museum, "Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song."