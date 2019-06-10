CBS News Live
P-104 had just been fitted with a tracker by biologists earlier this month.
The performer said she and everyone traveling with her is safe.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is answering questions from senators in the second day of questioning on her nomination for Supreme Court justice.
The ordinance requires people over age 12 to show proof of vaccination before patronizing indoor establishments such as restaurants and gyms.
Savin Seng, 38, is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the LAPD.
A suspect is in custody.
A record high temperature of 86 degrees was set in Burbank on Tuesday.
The victim was conscious and breathing when she was rushed to a hospital.
No one was hurt.
The nation's 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.
One person who survived the shooting was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Nikola Jokic bounced back from a rare poor shooting performance, scoring 30 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 127-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.
Renters in Downtown Los Angeles were evicted after the city said that their building was unsafe.
A video depicting an officer with the Veterans Affairs Police Department swinging his baton at a suspect on the ground more than two dozen times has raised questions about possible police brutality.
CBS2's David Goldstein found vaccine cards are being advertised on sites that promise a fast process and affordable prices.
A stretch of La Brea Avenue was closed during the investigation. Desmond Shaw reports.
Leticia Smith was found living in Rosarita, Mexico with her two daughters. Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn report.
Dr. John White, chief medical officer for WebMD, talks to CBS2 News This Morning about managing the risk factors associated with diabetes.
Thomas Tighe, CEO of the nonprofit Direct Relief, talks to CBS2 News This Morning about relief efforts for victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Nikola Jokic bounced back from a rare poor shooting performance, scoring 30 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 127-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.
After 4 years with the Raiders & 4 with the Bears, All-Pro LB Khalil Mack is in LA for what he hopes is the last act of a Hall of Fame career. He chats with Chris Hayre about hoisting a trophy, playing with Joey Bosa & gettin' "bloody"
Another horse died after suffering racing injuries at Los Alamitos Race Course over the weekend marking the track's fourth horse death this year.
2001 Grand Prix of Long Beach Champion Helio Castroneves visits the set to preview April's upcoming race weekend with Jim Hill
The $320 million deal includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it, and in exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050.
The company and its owner have been getting nationwide press with claims that they are making a better life for residents living in their apartments, but residents say otherwise.
Despite receiving a warning that something was wrong, operators of an offshore oil rig appeared to wait more than three hours before shutting off the pipeline.
The candidates came out swinging against one another from the very first question.
Fire scientists with Southern California Edison hope to accurately predict the threat of wildfires in high-risk areas.
Authorities' first attempts to tranquilize the cougar before it ran into the business were unsuccessful.
Federal programs that funded free COVID testing for uninsured and low-income people are set to end.
Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the third period of a five-point performance in the Predators' 6-3 victory over the skidding Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.
Shohei Ohtani had a solid spring training debut on the mound Monday, striking out five batters while giving up one run over 2 1/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels.
Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of a drowning at a youth center in La Verne.
Leticia Smith, 40, is being held at San Bernardino County's West Valley Detention Center on $2 million bail, sheriff's officials said
The fire was started before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.
As crime rates rise across the Southland, many residents find themselves distressed with the weakened punishment for crimes like theft thanks in part to Prop 47.
Police say a 12-year-old boy was showing off a loaded gun during the after school program at Loma Vista Middle School when it went off.
The actress has regained control over her personal, medical and financial decisions.
The announcement comes two days after he was admitted to the hospital.
Last year, UCI was able to move five refugee scholars from Afghanistan in with hosts through the "Scholars At Risk."
Approximately 70% of Jane Doe's remains were uncovered after her skull was found in April of 1983 by children playing in an area of Orange County that is now Lake Forest.
While there's no evidence of a specific cyber attack threat, Anne Neuberger told reporters Monday afternoon that U.S. officials have observed "preparatory work" linked to nation-state actors.
"If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and the grand experiment of American democracy," Jackson said.
The new iPhone SE will sell for $429 — an 8% increase from $399 price tag for the last version that rolled out it nearly two years ago during the early stages of the pandemic. The new iPhone SE will be available in stores March 18.
Across the country, shoppers are taking to social media to report they are having trouble finding milk, bread, meat and other grocery staples. There have been no reports, however, of toilet paper shortages.
The recalled products bear a "Best When Used By" date of 2023-08-31 and 2023-09-01 on the bottom of the container. Costco says members who purchased this product should not use it, and return it to their local Costco location for a full refund.
Federal programs that funded free COVID testing for uninsured and low-income people are set to end.
Los Angeles County will align with the state on April 1 and lift the mandate that requires attendees of indoor mega-events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
California's indoor mask mandate was lifted for students across the state Monday.
Even though coronavirus pandemic remains a fact of life, the holidays could feel a little more celebratory this year now that more than half of the country has been fully vaccinated.
Daniel Lerman, who is from Ukraine, and owns a business with the word "Russian" in it, is in the process of changing his company's name because of the threats his business has been dealing with.
Mets and Yankees fans are thrilled, but so are businesses that rely on home games in the Bronx.
LeBron James scored 38 points, notched another triple-double and sparked memories of his time in Cleveland, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 win Monday over the Cavaliers, who had a horrid defensive night.
Somehow, the landmark was not part of the city's own list of Historic-Cultural Monuments until now.
Stephanie Beatriz, Jennifer Garner and Bill Murray were added Monday to the list of presenters for the 94th Oscars.
As of Monday, Hollywood Boulevard was already closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue and it will remain closed through 6 a.m. on March 30.
Joaquín Niemann survived a few nervous moments at Riviera and polished off a big week Sunday when he closed with an even-par 71 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Genesis Invitational in 53 years.
The Los Angeles Rams hold their Super Bowl victory parade from the Shrine Auditorium to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Scenes from the postgame celebration, as the Los Angeles Rams take the world by storm in their 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.