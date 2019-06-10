The fire was first reported at around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of N. Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Parkway, LACoFD officials said.
Burbank police said that a car caught fire after crashing in the area, which then quickly spread to the nearby hillside.
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties after a brush fire broke out near Lake Piru on Saturday afternoon.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
"The past 24 hours have been incredibly difficult," said the Ojai Raptor Center.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
The fire was reported at 2:54 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
An East Los Angeles location was hit twice while a Watts store was heavily damaged and burglarized Sunday morning.
A deadly shooting suspect turned himself in to San Bernardino County authorities just hours after their investigation began in Hesperia on Friday.
Republican Steve Hilton will face off against Democrat Xavier Becerra in California gubernatorial race. In Los Angeles, Councilmember Nithya Raman will look to unseat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in November's runoff election. Tom Wait reports.
Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host and adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, will advance to November's general election in the race to become California's next governor, CBS News projects.
Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, will advance to the November election in the California governor's race, CBS News projects. A second candidate in the race has not yet been projected to advance.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
Records reveal California twice missed deadlines to buy the trains at the center of a federal funding fight — then quietly dropped its lawsuit weeks after missing its new deadline.
CBS California Investigates reviewed 356 pages of state records behind California's $6.2 million diaper contract with Baby2Baby. Here is what they show.
Infatuation just released its 23 best burritos in America, with two Southern California spots ranking high on the list. Senior Staff Writer Sylvio Martins joins CBS LA to show off Burritos La Palma and Sonoratown.
Audrey Fahranik and Caleb Yellin, co-founders of Sparks of Kindness Youth Fund, join CBS LA to talk about their organization and their fight against anti-semitism.
Sunday Session in Malibu combines live music with community and hospitality. Surfrider Malibu Hotel Manager Corey Da Silva joins CBS LA.
It's been so hot in Southern California that the 90s and 80s should feel like a breeze later in the week. Chloe Carlson reports.
Dani Ruberti takes a look at the warm weather still expected to batter most of Southern California before a brief cooldown next week.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
Shohei Ohtani brought home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on an infield single and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Saturday night.
Kopitar will be honored after spending 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, during which he became the franchise's all-time leading scorer and helped win two Stanley Cups.
Sandy Alcantara struck out eight in seven innings, becoming the Miami Marlins' career leader in innings pitched, and Xavier Edwards had three RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
School officials said they're working to help their student-athletes find other playing opportunities for the 2026 season.
The former San Francisco 49ers star running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday.
Jorge Messi served as his son's agent and accompanied him to Europe when he signed with Barcelona as a teenager.
Rookie Ryan Waldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off closer Edwin Diaz to give the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night, sending the Dodgers to their season-high seventh straight loss.
Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel hit home runs for the Los Angeles Angels in a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
The fire was first reported at around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of N. Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Parkway, LACoFD officials said.
Burbank police said that a car caught fire after crashing in the area, which then quickly spread to the nearby hillside.
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties after a brush fire broke out near Lake Piru on Saturday afternoon.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
"The past 24 hours have been incredibly difficult," said the Ojai Raptor Center.
Kopitar will be honored after spending 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, during which he became the franchise's all-time leading scorer and helped win two Stanley Cups.
Two San Fernando Valley homes were broken into on Saturday and police are working to determine if both incidents are connected.
Deputies said that an AutoZone near the intersection of Atlantic and Olympic boulevards was ransacked shortly after a street takeover at the intersection.
The fire was first reported at around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of N. Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Parkway, LACoFD officials said.
The crash happened at the intersection of La Brea and Beach avenues at around 8:45 a.m., according to LA County firefighters.
The looming El Niño could bring one of the wettest winters on record to California, according to renowned climatologist Daniel Swain.
Orange County Health Care Agency officials have confirmed the county's first human West Nile virus case of 2026, amid what some medical experts believe could be one of the worst mosquito seasons on record.
Drones used high-definition video to detect illegal aerial discharges, helping to pinpoint 13 properties and issue 8 citations totaling $240,000 under the city's new Social Host ordinance.
A study from the journal Science Advances confirms what many of us believed: that more heat waves mean more fires.
Big waves in Orange County have put lifeguards on alert, following a tragic accident just a month ago.
A deadly shooting suspect turned himself in to San Bernardino County authorities just hours after their investigation began in Hesperia on Friday.
Deputies say that the man pointed a firearm at them during the incident.
Deputies say that the 33-year-old man pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in July.
The shooting happened on July 31 in the 33000 block of Simpson Road in Winchester, Riverside County deputies said.
The looming El Niño could bring one of the wettest winters on record to California, according to renowned climatologist Daniel Swain.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
Sandy Alcantara struck out eight in seven innings, becoming the Miami Marlins' career leader in innings pitched, and Xavier Edwards had three RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
The former San Francisco 49ers star running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday.
The total is also the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
In a narrow 50-49 vote, President Trump's former defense lawyer was confirmed as attorney general in a vote early Saturday.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli hired former top aide Shawn Lewis to be a federal law enforcement liaison, though Lewis has three prior convictions for driving under the influence and a pending battery charge.
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
A California lawmaker is making a final push to pass legislation that would restrict companies from using consumers' personal data and AI to set individualized prices, with supporters hoping to send the bill to the governor before the legislative session ends.
Voters in California may soon decide on a ballot measure that seeks to help the state's middle class afford to buy a home, by establishing a $25 billion loan program that would provide down payment assistance.
Some Trader Joe's shoppers will get a payout after a lawsuit alleged that the retailer's customer receipts put shoppers at risk of ID theft.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and local prosecutors urged parents to check their children's e-bikes, saying some of the vehicles may be motorcycles or mopeds capable of high speeds.
San Francisco officials said Tuesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against leading manufacturers of ultra-processed foods, accusing them of producing products linked to serious health issues and alleging that the companies knowingly made the foods addictive.
A bill that would reverse a 25% tax increase on California's legal cannabis industry is heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, after being approved by the legislature.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
Orange County Health Care Agency officials have confirmed the county's first human West Nile virus case of 2026, amid what some medical experts believe could be one of the worst mosquito seasons on record.
Taylor Farms said none of its branded salads or kits contain the iceberg lettuce associated with the outbreak.
A lettuce supplier to fast-food giant Taco Bell has been linked to a nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands of people, the CDC said.
Officials are still searching for the source of the outbreak, prompting consumers to seek advice on social media about which foods to avoid.
A California lawmaker wants to address the rising cost of event tickets by limiting how much some tickets can be marked up on the resale market.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the rollout of the state's new electric vehicle instant rebate program, touting it as part of an investment in the state's clean-vehicle future.
Initial findings showed no evidence of rising statewide unemployment claims from workers in occupations considered highly exposed to AI.
Ford is recalling more than 250,000 vehicles that were incorrectly repaired under a previous recall meant to fix a problem that caused the engine to stall while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.
The California State Assembly passed a new bill that they hope can rein in a black market in restaurant reservations.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
Shohei Ohtani brought home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on an infield single and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Saturday night.
Kopitar will be honored after spending 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, during which he became the franchise's all-time leading scorer and helped win two Stanley Cups.
Sandy Alcantara struck out eight in seven innings, becoming the Miami Marlins' career leader in innings pitched, and Xavier Edwards had three RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
School officials said they're working to help their student-athletes find other playing opportunities for the 2026 season.
A California lawmaker wants to address the rising cost of event tickets by limiting how much some tickets can be marked up on the resale market.
Some parts of the LA Jazz Festival were canceled just days before the citywide, two-week party was slated to begin, leaving performers and fans alike in the dark.
A performer will be living inside a billboard 30 feet above the Sunset Strip as Netflix promotes its new film "The Last House."
The Bob Baker Marionette Theater is releasing its first new show in four decades as the iconic team works to raise money and purchase its permanent home in Highland Park.
Ariana Grande had been due to star alongside her "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey in a production of "Sunday in the Park with George" in 2027.
Infatuation just released its 23 best burritos in America, with two Southern California spots ranking high on the list. Senior Staff Writer Sylvio Martins joins CBS LA to show off Burritos La Palma and Sonoratown.
Audrey Fahranik and Caleb Yellin, co-founders of Sparks of Kindness Youth Fund, join CBS LA to talk about their organization and their fight against anti-semitism.
Sunday Session in Malibu combines live music with community and hospitality. Surfrider Malibu Hotel Manager Corey Da Silva joins CBS LA.
It's been so hot in Southern California that the 90s and 80s should feel like a breeze later in the week. Chloe Carlson reports.
Dani Ruberti takes a look at the warm weather still expected to batter most of Southern California before a brief cooldown next week.
Some of golf's best are facing off at the U.S. Women's Open at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The event runs from June 2 to June 7.
Widely considered the greatest architect of his time, Frank Gehry helped shape Los Angeles' skyline.
A suspect was taken into custody after an attack on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on June 1 in which there were 15 people and a dog who were victims. The suspect threw Molotov cocktails that burned some of the victims, who were part of a march for Israeli hostages.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Franklin Fire in Malibu quickly grew overnight and threatened several homes. Evacuation orders were issued and Pepperdine University instructed students to shelter in place.