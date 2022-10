From 1999: Roger Welsch on a golf course in Nebraska's Sandhills Humorist, author and longtime "Sunday Morning" contributor Roger Welsch, whose "Postcards from Nebraska" were a long-cherished feature on our show, has died at age 85. In this report that originally aired on June 13, 1999, Welsch paid a visit to Mullen, and the Sand Hills Golf Club, a world-class golf course constructed in the middle of nowhere, that follows the natural contours and biology of the Sandhills.