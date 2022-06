Toto, to "Africa" and beyond Since 1982 the song "Africa" has become a worldwide sensation – one of a string of hits that Toto has had over the last 40-plus years. The band's founding members Steve Lukather and David Paich, along with longtime singer Joseph Williams – serious musicians who don't take themselves too seriously – talk with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about a song that was almost dropped, and how Toto has continued to hold the line and supply the love.