Recipe: Philippine Purple Yam Casserole

Author, restaurateur and Food & Wine contributor Nicole Ponseca writes: "Philippine Purple Yam is a tuber almost exclusively grown in the Philippines and is otherwise commonly referred to as Ube (Tagalog for Purple) or more accurately called Ubi/Uvi. More and more people are using and becoming familiar with this popular Filipino ingredient, which is traditionally used in sweeter recipes and desserts. The vibrant color and versatile ingredient can also serve a starring role in sides and main dishes.

"This is my take on an American classic, a sweet potato casserole. I've included a second topping option called latik, which is a beautiful, earthy topping for Philippine desserts. It's a bit laborious, but you can make a batch and store it. It adds another heritage ingredient to this modern dish."

Ube is a purple yam from the Philippines. CBS News

Philippine Purple Yam Casserole

By Nicole Ponseca

Filling Ingredients:

½ stick unsalted butter

3 large Philippine Purple Yam/Ubi, peeled and cubed

1 large Russet Potato or 2 medium Purple Potato, peeled and cubed

½ cup milk

¼ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon ube extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon of nutmeg

2 large eggs

Topping 1 Ingredients:

½ cup all-purpose flour

2/3 cup brown sugar, packed

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup chopped pecans

Topping 2, Latik (optional) Ingredient:

2 cups coconut cream

Instructions:

Heat over to 350 degrees F. Peel yams and potatoes. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Boil salted water in a large enough pot for all the tubers. Submerge tubers once water is boiling. Boil for 10-12 minutes or until for tender. Drain the potatoes. Return to the pot. Mash the yams and potatoes. In a different pan, over medium-low heat, combine milk + ½ stick of butter until the butter is melted. Add butter and milk mixture to potatoes and yams. Combine all ingredients until creamy. Add milk, brown sugar, ube extract, nutmeg, salt and eggs in a large bowl. Transfer to buttered/greased baking pan.

Topping 1 instructions:

Melt butter. Add brown sugar, flour, salt with butter until crumbly. Add pecans and combine thoroughly.

Topping 2, Latik (optional) Instructions:

In a pan, medium heat, add coconut milk. Bring to a boil. Continuously stirring until milk thickens. Adjust heat, if it overboils. You want a steady rolling boil. Once it thickens, lower heat to a simmer and continue to cook. Coconut oil will separate. Coconut curds will appear. Keep stirring and scrape the sides and the bottom of the pan to prevent burning. Keep cooking and stirring. Once the curds have turned to a golden brown, remove from heat and drain.

Final instructions:

Sprinkle topping 1 evenly over yam/potato mixture. Bake potato casserole for 45 minutes or until browned. Sprinkle topping 2 (Latik) evenly over mixture. You can store the Latik for future use.



