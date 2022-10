Bob Woodward on revelations from "The Trump Tapes" Veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward has collected his recorded interviews with former President Donald Trump – eight hours' worth – into an audiobook release, "The Trump Tapes." He talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about Trump's view of the presidency as a trophy and his unsettling communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un; and about the question Woodward most regrets not asking.