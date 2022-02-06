HAIM: One family's musical collaboration Singer Alana Haim's first performance as an actress, playing a young woman who is a teenager's object of affection in "Licorice Pizza," has been acclaimed as one of the most exciting screen debuts in recent memory. Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with Alana Haim, and with her sisters, Danielle and Este (who together form the Grammy-nominated band HAIM), about playing together as family, and how their history with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson (director of several Haim music videos) led to this critically-acclaimed role.